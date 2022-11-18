A cold end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are continuing to stay below average for the end of the week and into the weekend. Sky conditions should stay in our favor.

FRIDAY: High temperatures are going to return to the lower 50s today. It will be just a few degrees warmer than where we hit on Thursday. Sky conditions today are going to be mostly sunny with a 0% chance for rain showers.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It is going to be cold! We have said it all week, layer up and bundle up. Especially if you are heading to any high school football games tonight. Metal bleachers are brutal to sit on with temperatures like these. Mostly clear sky continues into tonight. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will remain below average, in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It will be mostly sunny to sunny all weekend. There is a 0% chance of rain for your weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The temperatures are going to start slowly warming up throughout next week. We will start in the lower 50s on Monday and warm into the low to middle 60s by the end of the week. However, rain chances also return the end of next week.