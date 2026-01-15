A COLD Night Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures at night time stay below freezing as highs climb to the 40s and 50s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lows will fall into the 20 overnight, you can expect winds to slowly calm down as we head more into the morning hours on Friday. Bundle up!

FRIDAY: It will be a warmer day in the afternoon as highs will be in the 50s. It will be a mostly dry day, but a light shower is possible in the evening to overnight hours as a cold front passes through.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will be back to the 40s on Saturday with lows in the mid 20 overnight. Partly cloudy conditions will stick around until Sunday when mostly clear conditions will take place. On Saturday night, some models are suggesting a light snow shower to our south. A few flurries can not be ruled out, but the possibility is super low. Sunday highs will be in the 30s only.