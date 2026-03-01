A college and career fair was held at Southside Baptist Church

Local colleges and businesses are coming together to show and tell teenagers about different opportunities close to home.

This gave attendees a chance to learn more about different education and career choices.

A vendor at the event said, this was a great way for high school students to have a better idea of what they want to become.

“I just feel like it’s a really good opportunity in general for, like, people coming out of, especially high school, not really knowing what they want to do,” Jade Johnson said. “I know a lot of, especially girls are really into, like, hair and makeup and stuff like that, and then just may not have the resources to know, like, how cosmetology can be, how good of a career that it can be, and like what you can do for yourself in that career.”

Over 10 vendors were on display for the event.

