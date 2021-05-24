A Columbus man will spend the next three decades in prison for murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend the next three decades in prison after being convicted of murder.

Judge Lee Coleman handed down that sentence this morning in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

A jury convicted Aaron Mitchell of second-degree murder last week.

Today, family members of Marty Christopher Moore spoke before the sentencing.

Moore was shot multiple times on 22nd Street South back in August 2019.

He later died at the hospital.

Mitchell will also be on probation for five years once he’s released from jail.