A community CPR Day was held in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) Hands pumped hearts in Aberdeen Friday afternoon. It was all part of a community CPR awareness day.

“We are helping citizens who do not know how to do CPR because you never know when it might come in handy to save someone’s life.” said Guyvester Dobbs Jr, Assistant Fire Chief at Aberdeen Fire Department. “Just the simple basic stuff can help until more emergency staff gets there.”

Aberdeen residents were able to learn different CPR techniques, including how to perform chest compressions on adults and babies, and how to save a choking infant.

Aberdeen Firefighter Michael Roberson said these are skills everyone should have.

“You never know when you might need it.” said Roberson. Anything is unexpected.”

Guyvester Dobbs was the instructor of the class, he says when it comes to an emergency, every second matters. Which is why knowing the basics, could be the difference between life and death until help arrives.

“To a citizen, it is good to know some basics because what you can perform and do to a loved one or maybe someone you do not know.” said Dobbs Jr. “It can help save their lives.”

With people being able to practice real life situations on dummies and ask questions about CPR, Roberson says he hopes this prepares people to react to emergencies

“Everyone watching should know it, you might have a family member, sibling, a husband, a wife that might need it.” said Roberson. “You would be surprised at how many people you might lose just because they did not take that five- or ten-minute course, and it can change a life.”

The CPR awareness day was held at Urgent Care.

