A county official and a citizen share their thoughts on PERS changes

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Having to work longer before you can retire is something that no one wants to here or do, but unfortunately, that may be a reality for some state employees.

“I believe it surprised all first responders.” said Steven Woodruff, Chief Deputy Clay County Sheriff’s Office

For Chief Deputy Steven Woodruff, hearing about changes from the Mississippi Public Employees Retirement System and house bill one, did not sit too well.

House bill one was passed by the legislature in March of 2025. One of the provisions of the bill created a new level in the state’s retirement system.

Tier Five now requires state employees people hired on or after March 1, 2026, to put in 35 years of service before they can retire with full benefits.

“They are going to have to tack on five extra years to an already stressful profession.” said Woodruff. “That is 1800 extra days that someone will have to deal with murders, child abuses, and just all type of high stress situations.”

“I do not think that is right for them to work that long because they will be too old to retire and enjoy their life.” said Joe Jefferson, West Point Resident JOE JEFFERSON.

With the retirement requirement being extended from 30 to 35 years, Woodruff, and West Point Resident Joe Jefferson believe all of this could lead to fewer people wanting to protect and serve.

“We pride ourselves out of being able to recruit new hires, there will not be anyone left to do this job.” said Woodruff. “And that will ultimately affect the citizens.”

“If they wait that long to retire, they probably won’t be physically able to do the job to help people.” said Jefferson.

Woodruff is also the president of the Mississippi Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

He tells WCBI, the association is working to bring the retirement requirement back to 25 years and keep the old cost of living adjustments.

“The deputy sheriff’s association is not asking the legislature this because we feel like we are better than anybody.” said Woodruff. “There is just a different type of work that we do, it is just a different type of profession. None of our surrounding states have a retirement system that asks our first responders to work more than 30 years. ”

Tier five also includes no cost-of-living adjustments

