A couple more rainy days; Drying out but heating up next week

SUMMARY: We will continue seeing widespread chances of showers & storms as we end of the workweek into the weekend. The summer heat and humidity will be making a comeback this weekend into next week as we dry out. Highs will be in the 90s with heat indices likely 100+ degrees. Take precautions to stay cool and hydrated!

FRIDAY: It’s a cloudy start to our day here in north MS & west AL with mild temperatures in the 70s. Isolated showers and storms in the late morning will become more widespread in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times with localized flooding possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will end by the late evening. Mostly cloudy skis overnight. Mild & muggy overnight lows in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, but we’ll start drying out on Sunday as a ridge of high pressure will build into our region. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure will dominate the region to start the new workweek. The summer heat and humidity returns, but rain chances will be low. Highs will reach the mid 90s. Heat indices will make it feel like 105-110 out there. Take precautions to stay cool and hydrated! Rain chances will hold off until a few scattered storms returning to the region mid to late week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Grace is expected to make another landfall in Mexico Saturday. Henri still looking to become a hurricane & could cause some issues on the New England coastline early next week.

