A couple of fronts, up and down temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Ending our week with a couple of different passing fronts. There is a limited amount of rain that is going to be involved with both fronts. Temperatures are going to be up and down for the next several days.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage filled in throughout the day. Temperatures tonight are going to be slightly warmer, only falling into the middle 50s. Today’s front will continue tracking through northern Mississippi overnight and into early Friday morning. Cloud coverage will work to begin clearing very early morning.

FRIDAY: It is going to be a warm and breezy day. Winds will be coming in from the North, allowing for a slightly cooler breeze. The rest of the clouds will clear during the rest of the morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. With a mostly clear sky and a cool breeze, temperatures overnight will fall back into the upper 40s.

WEEKEND: Another cold front is planned for late Saturday. The timing of the passage being a little later will allow temperatures to warm further into the 80s. High temps will be expected to reach into the middle 80s. There is not a lot to be expected with this front, just some slightly cooler air. Overnight lows will be more mild, in the middle 50s. The cooler air will stay for Sunday, with temperatures reaching the middle 70s again.