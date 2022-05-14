A couple pop up storms this afternoon, otherwise nice weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A couple pop up style storms are possible this afternoon, but otherwise, it’ll be a beautiful weekend!

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A pop up storm is possible this afternoon thanks to the heat and humidity. High near 85 degrees. Chance of rain: 30%.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Afternoon showers/storms will dissipate, leaving us with broken cloud cover. Low near 64 degrees. Comfortable conditions.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray leftover shower is possible during the morning, but it’s unlikely. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures. High near 89 degrees. Chance of morning rain: 20%. Most will stay dry.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low near 66 degrees. Pleasant.

NEXT WEEK: Hotter and drier. Things are looking sunny for the most part with a warming trend starting Tuesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. After that, we crank afternoon highs into the 90s. Get ready! Have a great weekend!