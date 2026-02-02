A CPR training session was held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) An emergency can happen anytime and knowing what to do can be the difference between life and death.

A local business is trying to make sure residents in the area know how to save a life.

Evans Academic Academy held a first aid and CPR training session.

This gave people a chance to learn several different techniques about C.P.R.

Some of the techniques included how to handle an infant choking, an unresponsive person, and how to use an AED machine.

“So many people do not know this and then you have a matter of moments when someone is not breathing before it is too late.” said Charles Yarbrough. “This gives them an opportunity to save a life or to try to save a life before emergency personnel gets there. This skill is viable and 88 percent of people that we know are family members that you may have to perform CPR on, so it is good to have these skill sets just in case you have to perform it on someone that you know or do not know.”

Each person that attended the training received a two-year CPR certificate, and the owner of Evans Academic Academy told WCBI, she plans to hold CPR training sessions every month.

