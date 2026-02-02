A Distribution Day was held in Grenada County

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Community leaders came together to support Grenada County Residents who are still without water and electricity.

The Grenada City Council, Grenada Baptist District, Central Pastors Fellowship, and the City of Grenada partnered to pass out cases of bottled water and provide sausage and biscuits to families in need.

The event was organized to make sure residents especially the elderly and those most vulnerable, received some help during a time of need.

Many Grenada County residents have gone a week without power and water.

84 cases of water were passed out, and the distribution was held in the Dollar General Parking Lot in Holcomb.

