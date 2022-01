A double homicide investigation is underway in Reform

REFORM,Ala. (WCBI)- A double homicide investigation is underway in Reform.

Here’s what we know–Pickens County Coroner Chad Harless says two people are dead.

Shots were fired on 312 5th Street Southwest around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Law enforcement agencies are assisting the Reform Police Department.

More information will be released as it becomes available.