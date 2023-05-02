A few more calm days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The middle of the week stays fairly calm. Cloud coverage will fill back in on Thursday before Friday’s chance for rain. The rain chance will continue through the weekend and into next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: With another clear day behind us, temperatures tonight will be in the low to middle 40s. Sky conditions will remain clear overnight and into the middle of the week.

WEDNESDAY: One more fully clear and sunny day! High temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s once again. Truly another nice day to get outdoors! Low temperatures will be cool again, dropping into the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will warm slightly, into the middle to upper 70s. Cloud coverage will start to fill back in, becoming partly to mostly cloudy. With the increased cloud coverage, temperatures overnight will be a bit more mild. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloud coverage will continue to increase throughout the day. High temps will return to the upper 70s. There will be a chance for a few scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening. This will not be the last chance for rain, as it will continue into the weekend. Low temperatures will be warmer than Thursday night, in the middle 60s.