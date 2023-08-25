A Few More Days of Extreme Heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It will be another extremely hot day once again for your Friday with lots of sunshine! It is possible that we could reach triple digits once again this afternoon and heat index values could reach anywhere from 110 to 115 degrees today! With that being said, we are under another Extreme Heat Warning until 9:00 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will cool back off into the mid 70s tonight and skies remain partly cloudy. Tomorrow will be another day of dangerous heat with the chance of temperatures reaching into the triple digits again!

TODAY – It will be another day of extreme heat with lots of sunshine, allowing temperatures to climb into the triple digits today! Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 90s until later tonight, so we are under an Extreme Heat Warning until 9:00 p.m. tonight. There is a slight chance for some of us to see some light rainfall, but most of us will remain dry.

TONIGHT – Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures start to cool off and reach an overnight low of 77 tonight. We have a pretty mild night in store for us with just partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow will be much like today with more sunshine, allowing temperatures to climb into the triple digits once again. There is a possibility that some of us could see some light rainfall, but it won’t help us cool off much.

NEXT WEEK – Temperatures begin to finally cool off and give us a break from the heat towards the later half of the weekend! A cold front will push through on Sunday to help cool our temperatures off into the low to mid 90s. We have a better chance to see some rain next week as well!