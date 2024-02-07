A few more dry days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions continue to feel great through the middle of the week. Towards the end of the week and into the weekend, extra cloud coverage and our next rain chance moves in and across Mississippi.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The sky stays mainly clear overnight, and with calm winds, lows should drop down into the 30s…staying just above freezing. Frost is likely.

WED/THU: Sunshine continues Wednesday, though high clouds may fill in at times. More clouds are expected Thursday, and a couple of showers are possible by Thursday night as moisture increases. Temperatures will continue in the 60s.

FRI – WEEKEND: The first of several rounds of rain arrives on Friday. Expect occasional rain through the day, but highs stay in the 60s. Widespread, heavier rain arrives much of the day Saturday. Yet another wave of rain is set to move in late Sunday into early next week. Early projections are 1-3″ of additional rain are likely.