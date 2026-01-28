A Few More “Warmer” Days to Enjoy!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We stay with highs in the 40’s for the next couple days before a cold front brings back arctic air for this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: A few passing clouds will lead to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon. Temperatures will once again break freezing for our afternoon highs. Temperatures will range from the low 40s to the north to upper 40s down to the south.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will gradually increase overnight as lows bottom out once again to the low 20s. Patchy fog is possible tonight and going into the early morning hours on Thursday, something to keep in mind if you need to make a late night drive.

THURSDAY: The best day of this week will take place Thursday as we will see partly cloudy conditions throughout the day and highs approaching the low 50s for some! Make sure to enjoy it as temperatures will look to tumble Friday and especially this weekend as a cold front passes the area.