A few showers arrive tonight, then occasional rain through Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Scattered showers are likely tomorrow and Thursday ahead of a strong cold front.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and seasonably mild with lows in the low-50s. Scattered showers possible after midnight. South wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain: 40%.

WEDNESDAY: Rain. Afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Southeast winds 5-10 mph with gusts over 20 mph. Chance of rain: 80%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain. Lows in the mid-50s. South wind 5-10 mph. Chance of rain: 90%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Heavy rain will continue Thursday with an additional 2-4” of rain possible. Flash flooding is a concern, especially in low-lying areas. A strong cold front will move through the region late Thursday night. We will dry out Friday, but maintain mostly cloudy overnight. Friday’s highs will be much cooler with temperatures maxing out in the 30s and 40s.