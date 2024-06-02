A Few Showers Likely Through Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Most of the rain has cleared out of the area for tonight with heavy cloud coverage sticking around. A few scattered showers remain possible throughout our Sunday with the majority around midday. Rain chances continue into the start of the next work week!

TONIGHT – A mild and muggy night is in store for us from all of the rain we had today. Most of the rain has cleared out of the region, but we are still left with a few scattered showers as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures remain mild through the rest of tonight with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW – We do have another chance to see some scattered showers for your Sunday, but luckily not anything too widespread! Mostly cloudy skies in store for tomorrow with a few heavier showers tomorrow morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon, so expect warm and muggy conditions! Most of the showers should clear out early tomorrow evening.

NEXT WEEK – Temperatures continue to gradually warm up throughout next week as well as rain chances!