A fight in West Point leads to shots being fired

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A fight at a West Point gas station led to one man being shot and taken to the hospital.

Around 8 PM Monday, West Point Police officers arrived at the North Mississippi Medical Center about a gunshot victim who was taken by a personal vehicle.

Officers learned that the male victim was shot following a fight at the Quick and Easy Deli on Brame Avenue.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police have already made video request from nearby residents.

If you have any information, contact the West Point Police Department (662-494-1244), Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers(1-800-530-7151), or submit a tip through the P-3 app.