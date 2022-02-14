A fire leaves one restaurant closing their doors for the next several months

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A Fulton Favorite burst into flames early Sunday morning. The fire started around 6:45 a.m at the Fulton Wendys.

Fulton Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and put the fire out, but not before the entire inside of the restaurant was destroyed. There were two employees in the restaurant that were able to escape with no injures before the fire fully engulfed.

“For our employees and our managers we’re going to carpool those folks over to Tupelo and give them an opportunity to continue to work and hopefully in the next three or four months we’ll be back in business,” said Wendy’s vice president of operations Greg Jones.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.