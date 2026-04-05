A fish fry for a good cause

STARKVILLE, Miss., (WCBI) — This is Holy Week for most Christian groups. And as people are preparing for Easter Sunday, many are taking this Good Friday to help others.

A Starkville organization is doing that and having a day of family fun as well.

On this Good Friday, when many Christian believers mourn the death of Jesus Christ, Starkville Strong is doing what they can to live out His teachings. Friday, they held a Fish Fry fundraiser and a community event.

Brandi Herrington, Founding Director of Starkville Strong, says proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward their Path to Stability Class, which helps the unhoused find their footing again.

“That’s where we guide clients through a case management plan comprehensive and we help them navigate resources to find stability and thrive beyond that.”

Herrington says it’s their goal to show people who may be in rough season of their lives that there is a way through, and they want to help them get there.

“From whatever point that they’re at, we see them, we hear them and we do our best to help them find stability.”

Herrington says there’s more need in the community than many people realize.

“There’s so much need here, its hidden a lot of time. Like our homeless population is hidden. And so doing things like this is a way for us to spread awareness and just let people know that we’re working really hard to help people through those tough times.”

Those who didn’t make it today, can still help the mission of Starkville Strong.

“You can go to Starkvillesstrong.org and click on donate at the top, it’s got all of the options for how to donate.”

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