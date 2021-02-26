A former Houston deputy clerk has been arrested

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Houston deputy clerk is arrested.

Kathy Smith was booked into the Chickasaw County jail this morning.

Court records show she was indicted on one count of embezzlement.

Smith was suspended by the board of aldermen in March 2018.

At the time, city leaders told area media that the suspension was due in part to wait on the results of an audit.

Law enforcement in Chickasaw County told WCBI that this is a state criminal investigation.

We will bring you more details as they become available.