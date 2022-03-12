A fourth grade student writes book to stop bullying in schools

CLAY COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- It happens in classrooms, on the school bus, on the playground. Bullying.

A student at West Clay Elementary is tacking the issue cover to cover.

The fourth grader shows her class about the power in words.

Classroom worksheets and recess, that’s the agenda for most students.

But, there are some issues that go beyond the playground, like bullying.

10-year-old Atiya Henley is bringing awareness to the issue in her own words, literally.

The Mean Girls, A Bunch of Bullies. It’s a book Henley wrote to help students who are picked on at school.

” You have to get along with people and you have to be nice cause that’s what God wants you to do,” said Henley.

The story follows a girl named “Layah”. Page by page, she finds herself growing deeper into the world of bullies

” One time in the bathroom, she got wet paper towels thrown at her. Then, she got pushed down a couple of times,” said Henley.

Overtime, Layah conquers her fears and reports the incident to a teacher.

” An adult can do more than a child. They can stop the situation because they’re grown,” said Henley.

While ‘this’ story doesn’t reflect Henley’s experience at West Clay Elementary, she want to make sure kids like her know how to handle bullies.

“If the person getting bullied won’t stand up for themselves and let people run over them, you should stand up for them and try to help them out,” said Henley.

” When I first read it, I was like are you being bullied? She told me no and I asked her again because when I was reading it I could feel the pain of the child. Bullying is the harshest thing you could do to a person. You don’t realize what that person is dealing with on the inside,” said Amy Deanes.

Deanes is Henley’s mother and publisher.

” She loves to write. One day, I told her you should write a book. I thought it would be amazing for a little girl to publisher her own book,” said Deanes.

And after reading her daughters book, Deanes encourages parents to talk with their students.

” Know your child. If they’re acting different, for instance in the book the child hates coming to school. I want adults to notice those things in your child’s life. Teachers, students, principals, and superintendents, know what’s going on in your school,” said Deanes.

“Don’t be blind to the situation,” said Henley.

Henley plans to continue writing short stories and reading them to classrooms in the county.