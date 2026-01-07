“A Fresh Start’ is the theme for 2026 at Tupelo’s Salvation Army

Part of the money collected during the Red Kettle Campaign helps feed the hungry throughout the year.

“We feed 200 meals a day, seven days a week, do the math, gives an estimate of what we do,” said Capt. Michael Chisolm.

He also said online donations helped make up some of the shortfall. And with a new year comes new opportunities to help the homeless and those struggling to make ends meet.

Chisolm said the theme for this year is ‘A Fresh Start.’

“We believe in getting people off to a fresh start this year, but it also helps inspire hope to those going through difficult times, less fortunate in our community,’ Chisolm said.

Captain Chisolm said there is also more demand for the food pantry services. It is another outreach that the Red Kettle Campaign helps fund.

“You don’t want our seniors to make a choice whether they are going to pay a light bill, buy food, or have a place to stay,” he said.

Chisolm said those wanting to help out can donate online at the Tupelo Salvation Army’s website or bring a donation to the Carnation Street headquarters.