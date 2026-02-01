A Grenada resident said she has been without power for a week

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) Imagine being without power and water for over a week, that is the reality for thousands of people in Grenada County.

Several counties in the WCBI viewing area are still dealing with the effects of last weekend’s winter storm.

Heavy rain, high wind, and Ice caused damaged to several homes and properties, including this home on Adams Street.

Grenada Resident Courtney Bowen tells WCBI, the winter storm caused damaged to her roof and blew down tree limbs that crushed her shed.

“It has been horrible, we have gone through a lot, and we still do not have power on my street.” said Bowen. “Many of our residents do have power already but we do not. Basic essentials are really important when you are in a natural disaster or things that you normally take for granted. So, it is very important to have, and it is essential to life.”

The city of Grenada has opened a second warming shelter for the public

