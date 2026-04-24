A home is ruled a total loss after a fire in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A home is ruled a total loss after a fire in Oktibbeha County.

According to Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Patrick Warner, at around 11 pm last night, East Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Blackjack Road.

Upon arrival, the structure was fully involved.

East, District 5, and Bell Schoolhouse Volunteer Fire Departments put out the fire, but the home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

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