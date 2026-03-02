A homebuyer workshop was held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Buying a home can be very difficult, especially when you are doing it for the first time.

A local realtor is stepping up to help people know what to look for and what questions to ask when buying a home.

Legacy Real Estate Group Realtor Clauneisha Howard held a Homebuyer workshop.

At the workshop, those who attended got to learn about different mortgage options, the importance of good credit, and different loaning options.

“I know that buying a home for the first time can be very overwhelming, and people have low confidence when buying a home.” said Howard. “People also do not know where to start or the first steps. I just want to educate people and make them feel more confident in buying a home.”

“I hope that they take the information that I gave them about building their credit and looking at their income and job stability.” said Marnie Gayle, Renasant Mortgage Banker. “I hope they take that with consideration so when they come to apply for their mortgage loan, they have already taken the first steps to kind of get their credit in order”

Howard told WCBI, she plans to hold more homebuyer workshops.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.