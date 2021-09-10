Mosaic finds a new home at Columbus City Hall

An art piece inspired by former Columbus hHgh School art students is relocated at Columbus City hall

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A hometown art piece has found a new home in the city of Columbus.

A mosaic of the Historical downtown Columbus has been relocated from Harvey’s to City Hall Friday.

10 years ago, photographer Hagan Walker and mosaic enthusiast Meriweather Bean combined their talents to create this piece shot from the top of the Bancorp South’s downtown building and cut into 36 hundred pieces attached to tiles.

Walker and Bean created the piece while attending the Columbus high School International Baccalaureate established in 2009.

Both artists were one of the first students to complete the two-year program.

Now, a decade later, their work of art is a signature piece at Columbus City Hall.