A house fire leaves one person dead in Hatley

HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a house fire in Hatley.

On Tuesday night, around 9 pm, 911 received a call about a home full of smoke on Stonewall Road.

Hatley Fire Department responded, and when they arrived on the scene, they found a man deceased near the front door.

The other two people at the home were not injured.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the man as 60-year-old Timothy Nantz.

At this time, the cause of death is still under investigation, but Gurley believes it to be smoke inhalation, ruling the death accidental.

The home sustained no major damage.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating the source of the fire.

No foul play suspected.

