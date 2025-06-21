A Humid and Hot Week is Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- We are taking a slight break from the heavy rain, but not extreme heat. Highs approach the mid 90s this week!

TONIGHT: Mostly copy and paste of last night with showers and storms stopping after sunset with a mostly clear sky overhead. Lows will drop into the low 70s. Heat advisory is issued until 7pm Saturday.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid conditions continue to stick around with highs reaching the mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to 105 degrees. A partly cloudy sky overhead with showers and storms possible in the afternoon hours. Stay safe and hydrated!

START OF WORK WEEK: The hot pattern will continue with highs in the upper 90s and humid conditions. Temperatures will stay high and so will the heat index. Make sure to take breaks and stay hydrated as we head into the week!