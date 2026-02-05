“A Legacy of Hope;” Regional Rehab Center launches campaign to expand its services

“Our son, John Clayton, six, about to be seven, has been receiving early services at the rehab center since he was just past two, an early intervention program,” McNutt said.

Clay and his wife, Whitney, are co-chairs of RRC’s Special Project Campaign. To celebrate 65 years of service, the RRC has a goal of raising $650,000. The money will be used to expand its staff and services.

“John Clayton was diagnosed with autism at three, started receiving ABA Therapy, one of the things we are trying to raise money for, a hard program to get into, people are looking at over a year waiting list, John Clayton was non-verbal to speaking in three weeks once he had ABA Therapy,” McNutt said.

Kari Robison is a licensed physical therapy assistant. She has been on staff at RRC for 23 years. Her grandmother, Nita Butler, was one of the three co-founders of the nonprofit. When it began, RRC provided physical therapy to clients with cerebral palsy. But over the years, services have expanded.

“Back in my department, physical therapy, we treat a lot of clients, we see children, adults, ortho, neuro, we see a wide variety of things, but dyslexia is probably one of our biggest departments here now,” Robison said.

Robison says she is blessed to serve at RRC, where clients never receive a bill for services.

“We get to look at our clients and we get to decide what their treatments need to be and how long they need to come so you don’t get to start out and say, you get twenty visits, and after that you’re finished, unless you pay a big bill, it is not a worry here, we can fully treat our clients, the way we see they need it,” Robison said.

Although the RRC has doubled in size in recent years and seeing more clients than ever, there is still a long waiting list for services, that is why RRC wants to hit that $650,000 fundraising goal as soon as possible, to impact even more lives