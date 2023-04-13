A little bit more rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain showers continue overnight Thursday and will return again on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s Saturday, followed by a quick drop in temperatures Sunday. Next week is looking nice though!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight are expected to stay mild, with the heavy cloud coverage maintaining. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 50s. Rain showers are expected to continue through late tonight possibly early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: High temperatures are going to be comfortable, reaching the lower 70s. The cloud coverage will stay mostly cloudy for the end of our week. Overnight low temperatures will continue being mild, in the middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be warmer, high temperatures pushing into the lower 80s. More showers and a few storms are going to be moving in from the West, along with a cold front. Stronger and possibly severe storms will occur mainly along the river. The storms will become weaker the further East they move. Low temperatures Saturday night will be in the upper 50s. Cold front will come through and drop high temperatures back into the lower 70s for Sunday. Sunshine will return Sunday and stay for next week!