A local organization delivers meals to people in the community

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Community organizations continue to pass the plate to feed people in the community.

It can be hard to fill your cupboards and fridge in the midst of everything that’s going on right now.

That’s why Christian World Missions is providing delicious meals every week to those in need.

The stove is hot and lunch is almost ready to be served.

Lee Ann Williamson is the Executive Director of Christian World Missions.

She said due to the outbreak of COVID-19, her group is delivering meals to people who need it and may not have anyone to depend on.

“When our volunteers, who are delivering meals go out, for some people it’s the only people they see in a two or three day period. I think it’s a real encouragement to them. It’s good to know especially when you’re isolated and you’re in danger of moving into depression and feeling lonesome like that,” said Williamson.

As of now, 110 meals are ready to be delivered in the Starkville area.

But they’re not tackling the task alone, Williamson said generous donations from the community and United Produce are keeping the meals flowing.

“We have some folks who are bringing foods in to provide fresh vegetables,fruit, and breakfast items they can prepare on their own. Boxes of chicken and peach cobbler and butter and eggs and milk and you name it,” said Williamson.

Linda Randle is one of the volunteers.

She said the blessing is a two-way street.

“It’s a warm feeling for us, as well as the people we are trying to help. Every job that I’d ever had, I wanted to be where I was doing something to help somebody else and that what gives me the satisfaction of doing what I do here at Christian World Missions. That is an awesome feeling,”said Randle.

This group will continue to make sure every stomach is full.

“We have been absolutely overwhelmed at the response of our community to be willing to give and make this possible because our people want to help,” said Randle.

Christian World Missions will continue to serve meals as long as there’s a need.

For more information on donation drop-off or meal assistance call 662-324-0390.