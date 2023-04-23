A local sorority helps give back on Earth Day in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is planting for the future. The chapter held a tree-planting ceremony this morning in celebration of Earth Day, and they had some help.

Participants in the group’s youth leadership institute did some digging, watering, and finally the planting of a flowering cherry tree in a homeowner’s yard.

A.K.A members want these young people to understand how important trees are to the environment.

“What we wanted to do was allow our students to do – in our youth leadership program to experience giving back to the Earth. They had fun. They planted this tree. So they will be able to experience it. They will be able to come back and see it grow. And it will be here for years to come,” said chapter president Ann Carr.

One area of focus for AKA sororities around the world is hosting programs and activities that help enhance and protect the environment.