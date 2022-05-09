A look at Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s new contract with Ole Miss:
Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee McCuin signed a new contract with the Rebels. Here are the details:
2022-23: $850,000
2023-24: $875,000
2024-25: $900,000
2025-26: $925,000
Incentives:
SEC Coach of the Year: $20,000
SEC Regular Season Top 5 Finish: $20,000
SEC Regular Season Top 4 Finish: $35,000
SEC Regular Season Championship: $50,000
SEC Tournament Championship Appearance: $20,000
SEC Tournament Championship: $30,000
AP Top 25 Regular Season Finish: $10,000
AP Top 15 Regular Season Finish: $20,000
NCAA Tournament wins prior to the Elite Eight: $25,000 per win
NCAA Final Four Appearance: $125,000
NCAA Team Championship: $250,000
WNIT Championship Appearance: $15,000
WNIT Championship: $25,000