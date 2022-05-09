A look at Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s new contract with Ole Miss:

Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee McCuin signed a new contract with the Rebels. Here are the details:

2022-23: $850,000

2023-24: $875,000

2024-25: $900,000

2025-26: $925,000

Incentives:

SEC Coach of the Year: $20,000

SEC Regular Season Top 5 Finish: $20,000

SEC Regular Season Top 4 Finish: $35,000

SEC Regular Season Championship: $50,000

SEC Tournament Championship Appearance: $20,000

SEC Tournament Championship: $30,000

AP Top 25 Regular Season Finish: $10,000

AP Top 15 Regular Season Finish: $20,000

NCAA Tournament wins prior to the Elite Eight: $25,000 per win

NCAA Final Four Appearance: $125,000

NCAA Team Championship: $250,000

WNIT Championship Appearance: $15,000

WNIT Championship: $25,000