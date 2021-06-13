TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A lottery ticket honoring the King of Rock and Roll is released in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation recently unveiled its Elvis game.

For $5.00, people can buy a ticket with Elvis in his famous black leather outfit and possibly win up to $100,000.

The lottery had a booth set up at the Tupelo Elvis Festival. They were selling the Elvis ticket, along with all of the other games in the Mississippi lottery.

“The Elvis ticket came out May 28th, it’s actually the first launch of the Elvis ticket in the United States, IGT acquired the rights to the game and they let us do it first, of course, Mississippi being a natural for Elvis and Tupelo, and it was a great tie in for the Elvis Tupelo festival,” said Jeff Hewitt, the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

So far, the lottery commission has returned more than 130 million dollars to the state.

Hewitt will take over as President of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation on July First.