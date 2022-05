A Louisville man is charged with aggravated assault

LOUISVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- A Louisville man is charged with aggravated assault.

Investigator Mike Perkins tells WCBI 57-year-old Donald Cistrunk was arrested following a Friday night shooting on 794 Columbus Street in Louisville.

Cistrunk allegedly shot Ross Armond in the face with a shotgun.

Armond remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Bond for Donald Cistrunk is set at $50,000.