Head Start/Pre-K Program holds open house in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A local program for children wants everyone to know about a safe place for children and families.

The Pickens County Community Action Head Start and Pre-K program held an open house.

The open house included free food, a live DJ, and much more.

The theme for this open house was “Putting our Boots on the ground to new beginnings.”

Vanessa Hopins, who is the Education Manager, said, This is all to let the public know about the services that the Head Start program offers.

“We want the community to know that we are here serving children and families, and we offer comprehensive services. We offer mental health, education, disability, social emotional skills, and approaches to learning for children who are 3 and 4 in our community,” said Education Manager Vanessa Hawkins.

If you would like to register your child, you can stop by the Pickens Community Action Pre-K to pick up an application.

