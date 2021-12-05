A Lowndes county man is arrested for allegedly shooting a family member

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County man is arrested in the shooting death of a family member.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says 21-year-old Bradley Wayne Peeks is a murder suspect.

Just before midnight, 911 got a call of shots being fired near Shirley Drive and someone lying in the road.

Upon arrival, deputies found 45-year-old Larry Wayne Peeks Jr.

Lowndes County Corner Greg Merchant pronounced him dead.

Peeks was taken into custody without incident.

A 9mm handgun was also recovered during the arrest.

The body will be transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.