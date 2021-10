A man dies in Lee County after losing control of his car

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man is dead after an early-morning crash in Lee County. Around 12:30 Thursday morning, deputies responded to a one-car accident on CR 821. Investigators found out the driver had lost control of his vehicle and the car flipped during the crash. The driver was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center but he later died from his injuries.