A man faces multiple charges in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on multiple charges.

According to the department, on December 12, deputies with the department, agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, and officers with the Fulton Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on George Road in Mantachie.

The driver, later identified as Tyran Andrew Shinault, fled from law enforcement, nearly hitting an officer with the vehicle.

Shinault was quickly caught.

During the arrest, agents allegedly found a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Shinault was charged with Trafficking in a Schedule II controlled substance, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Bond was set at $125,000

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.