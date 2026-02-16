A man was sentenced to serve ten years in prison for narcotics

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) On Thursday, Derrick Lerenzo Denman pled guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Lee County.

Circuit Court Judge John R. White sentenced Denman to serve 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 30 years suspended.

Denman will not be eligible for parole or early release.

When he is released, he must complete 5 years of post-release supervision.

Denman’s criminal activities were investigated by the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan French on behalf of the State of Mississippi.

