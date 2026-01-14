A More Dry End to the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was a cold, breezy, and wet day. Rain chances decrease with highs this week like a roller coaster in the 30s to 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: After the cold front, temperatures will be in the mid 20 overnight. BRR!! Windy conditions will stick around which will allow those wind chills to be in the teens. The clouds will begin to decrease overnight giving way to mostly clear conditions tomorrow.

THURSDAY: It will be another cold day on Thursday with highs in the low 40s. On the positive note, the sunshine will be out even though it will not help too much with the temperatures. Lows overnight will be in the 20s with dry conditions all day.

WEEKEND: Highs will range from the 30s to 50s over the weekend. On Friday, temperatures will reach the 50s with a slight chance for a pop shower. Ending your weekend on Sunday with highs in the 30s. You are going to need to bundle up all week!