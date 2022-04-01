A much quieter forecast settles in with a pleasant weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was a beautiful day with highs in the mid-60s and just a few clouds early.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-60s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend will be very nice with temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s each day. A stray shower is possible Saturday; otherwise, it will be a quiet weather weekend. Our next chance of rain arrives next week with a few showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday.