Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new gym in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)A new small business is open in Columbus, and it is all about fitness.

Wade and Jessica Tackett cut the ribbon on Friday, May 31, in the gym, located on Wilkins Wise Road.

This weekend, they are offering open gym to allow the public to visit the facility and to work out.

The husband-and-wife team spent the past 15 months building the gym from the ground up. They say it’s a passion project aimed at meeting a need in the community.

“Getting to today and seeing the crowd here and all of our family, friends, and people in that community have come out to support,” said Jessica Tackett, Co-owner of the gym. “It’s overwhelming. We’re super, super excited. It’s been it’s been great. There are other awesome gyms in the area. You know, and so we’re just adding another one, you know, another option, another place to work out, another place to, you know, start on that health and wellness journey. The pieces that we picked to bring in. You know, they’re all pieces that we love that are really great pieces of equipment. And I think the community will see that when they come into the facility and track.”

The gym also has 24-hour service members,

The couple also said they plan to add even more features in the future.

