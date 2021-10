A new mural is displayed at the Nettleton library

NETTLETON,Miss. (WCBI)- A new mural highlights the history of the city of Nettleton.

Community members held a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate a mural painted on the wall of the Nettleton library.

Cornith artist Tony Bullard displayed the achievements of four people from the community.

It also detailed Nettleton’s connection to the railroad.

Bullard said he recreated his artwork to focus on downtown Nettleton in the 1950’s.