Shooting at Baldwyn furniture plant, gunman wanted

Baldwyn police are investigating a shooting at furniture plant.

BALDWYN, Miss (WCBI) – Baldwyn police gunman after an overnight shooting at a furniture plant.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at FXI Furniture.

Baldwyn Police Investigator Aleicia Jennings says officers found the victim had been shot in the head.

He was taken to NMMC and is in critical condition.

Police have a person of interest they are searching for.

Jennings tells WCBI it appears the suspect and victim had an argument in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

The victim is an employee at the business and was about to start his overnight shift.

Investigators are reviewing evidence, including security camera footage from the parking lot.

If you have information about the shooting, call Baldwyn Police.