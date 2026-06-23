A Nice Break From The Rain Today!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A small break from rain chances today before they return back Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: A very comfortable day today for late June as highs only reach into the mid to upper 80s with a break from showers and storms as they stay down to the south. A nice addition is drier air moving in from the north as dew points drop down from the mid 70s yesterday to the upper 60/low 70s today!

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase with a slight rain chance during the pre-dawn hours, but otherwise mostly dry and nice with temperatures dropping to the upper 60s.

RAIN RETURNS: Scattered storms return back for our Wednesday, mainly during the mid morning-afternoon hours. Isolated storms for Thursday as well, before we enter a dry and hot pattern into this weekend.