A Nice Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are ending the week with fairly dry conditions, afternoon showers are possible, but a no rain weekend is ahead.

FRIDAY: A nice and average Friday to end our week. A few afternoon isolated showers are possible as we hit our high temperature in the mid 80s. Most areas will stay dry with passing clouds overhead. If you are headed to any football games tonight temperatures will slowly be decreasing into the 70s for any post game plans.

FRIDAY NIGHT: After the evening hours, no more rain for several days. Lows will be in the upper 50s to 60s in the early morning hours, so make sure to grab a sweatshirt.

WEEKEND: Conditions will stay feeling great for you Saturday and Sunday with highs maintaining in the 80s and no rain chances. For college football on Saturday, highs will be in the mid 80s with passing clouds overhead! Enjoy the beautiful weather!