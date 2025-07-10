COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The chance for afternoon showers and storms will continue as a popcorn chance through the end of this week and staying around for next.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Humid, warm, and sticky. Overnight conditions won’t be changing much from the past couple of nights. Low temperatures will only be falling into the low to middle 70s. Chance for patchy fog maintains.

FRIDAY: Finally the end of the week. Conditions are staying the same. High temperatures in the lower 90s, with lows in the middle 70s. The heat index has a high likelihood of pushing back into the triple digits! Afternoon to evening chance for rain holds, keeping the pop-up chance. So not all will experience the rain, but we will all feel the humidity! UV Index is going to stay high, so remember your sunscreen!

WEEKEND: Sticking to the isolated chance of rain during peak heating hours. High temps are planning on pushing back into the middle 90s. Lows stay warm, in the middle 70s.